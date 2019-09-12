Malawi tourism sector affected by demonstrations – Minister

Minister of Industry, Trade and Tourism, Salim Bagus has admitted that the anti-Jane Ansah demonstration have imparted negative to the development of the country’s tourism industry.

He disclosed this Wednesday in Lilongwe when he launched 2019 National Tourism months.

Bagus pointed out that as government they are in a process of evaluating how much has been lost as a result of demonstrations organized by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC).

He said the so call peaceful demonstrations that turned violent have scared many potential tourists who had planned to visit the country during the summer.

“No tourist or investor will come to a country where issues of violent conduct are making headlines and rights of innocent people are being threatened. The sector has been affected greatly and the tourism stakeholders have received a lot of cancellation as a result of these violent demonstrations.

Bagus said although it is their constitutional right to demonstrate but they should bear in mind the consequences of their actions to the country economic development.

“The rate, we are going the country is losing more in terms on economic growths as demonstrations are making business to stand still. If this development will continue, we will experience rise in commodity prices and our currency will lose value and life of people will be unbearable,” the Minister stated.

However, HRDC have announced the resumption of demonstrations slated for September 18 to 20, 2019 after the expiry of 14 day where the Attorney General and HRDC were supposed to discuss a agree on the way forward to ending the demonstrations.

The two sides have been engaged in a dialogue to end the impasse but no tangible agreement have been made despite having meetings.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :