Eagles crowned 2018 Airtel Top 8 kings: End six-year cup drought

Blue Eagles FC ended their six-year cup drought in grand fashion when they edged giants Nyasa Big Bullets 1-0 in the final for the Airtel Top 8 Cup played before a huge crowd at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe.

The goal that brought both chaos and misery in the Bullets’ empire came from the penalty spot in added time as brave Mzuzu based referee Misheck Juwa ruled Bullets’ defender Yamikani Fodya to have fouled Gilbert Chirwa inside the box.

Substitute Stewart Mbunge made no mistake from the spot, beating Bullets’ substitute goalkeeper Ernest Kakhobwe, who had been introduced for Rabson Chiyenda in the 89th min to assist his team in the anticipated penalty shoot-outs.

After the final whistle, Bullets’ striker Chiukepo Msowoya led a physical attack on the referee before othe members from his camp joined in.

Police and match stewarts quickly rushed into the pitch to protect the match official and a free-for-all battle involving the security forces and members from the red camp ensured.

As police tried to apprehended the culprits, more members from Bullets joined the fray to protect their friends from arrest.

Apparently, a barrage of missiles in the form of soft drink canes and other objects threw from the stands occupied by Bullets’ supportes onto the pitch.

After protracted battles, the security personnel managed to calm the situation and the Rodney Jose boys were crowned Top 8 kings in a subdued environment.

The newly confirmed Police Inspector General could not have asked for a better present than the K15 million winners’ prize and the World Cup shaped trophy from Airtel.

Eagles’ coach Deklerk Msakakuona was all smiles after the whistle, saluting his boys for a battle well fought.

“People had completely written us out but we had trust amongst ourselves that we could beat Bullets, which is what the boys have done.

“Although we got a late goal from the penalty spot, we controlled the whole game. We were only poor in our finishing,” said Msakakuona.

Bullets did not themselves for both post-match interviews and the presentation ceremony as their entire squad left the pitch during the fracas.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :