Eagles promising star Bitoni joins Silver

Blue Eagles Football Club have confirmed the departure of the promising star Foster Bitoni who has completed his move to Silver Strikers Football Club.

Bitoni has been a menace to defenders in the 2019 soccer season scoring a number of vital goals both in league and cup matches as well as providing assists to fellow attackers.

He went on to win the award of upcoming player at his club.

“Foster Bitoni has left Blue Eagles FC for Silver Strikers. We wish him all the best for the future,” reads a statement by Eagles on its official Facebook account.

The Fisd Challenge Cup reigning champions starts preparations for the 2020 football season Tuesday afternoon.

The team has so far signed two players ahead of the news season namely Lazarus Deco Nyemera who was offloaded at Silver and Mphatso Philemon who makes a return to the Malawi Police Service (MPS) outfit.

The team has however loaned out three players namely Yamikan Tambala, Boniface Maliwata and Willex Ngwenya while George Chauya, Hezy Henzewish Chinseu, Misheck Mwachipitsa and Patrick Wa Rudi have been axed completely.

The club says it expects a few more exciting signings this week.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :