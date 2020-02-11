Chikoti speaks out on his South Africa nightmare

Kamuzu Barracks and Flames international midfielder Chikoti Chirwa has finally come out of his cocoon to speak out on bad experience while in South Africa where he went for alleged trials at Royal Eagles orchestrated by Players Agent Prince Jere.

There have been controversies surrounding the move as it was reported that the player was starving after being dumped in South Africa by Jere.

On the other hand, Jere claimed the player was safe and that everything was going on well.

According to reports, he further claimed the player had been given a house and a car to use when going to and from the training ground.

However, Chirwa has rubbished all the claims by Jere and has since warned other players against working with Jere.

“Don’t deal with Prince,” warned Chirwa through a local radio on Tuesday.

“Prince invited me to come to South Africa when no team was interested in me. There was no invitation letter from Amazulu nor Eagles [but he produced a fake paper saying those teams are interested in me,” revealed Chirwa.

“By the way, Prince is no longer my manager and instead Collins Fezah the one who is taking care of me here in South Africa will take over,” he added.

Fezah is reported to have been taking care of Chirwa since his arrival in South Africa.

“This should be a lesson to players, don’t deal with Prince Jere,” concluded Chikoti.

Meanwhile, reports reaching Nyasa Times reveals that Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has barred Jere from transacting any deal for any player or club in the country.

