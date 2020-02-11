‘No Slacking’ video featuring Fredokiss hits big screens

Released online late last year, “No Slacking” video by South Africa based Mr Jagz hits both international and local big screens this week following Trace and MTV Base’s approval.

The song was produced by Shedlabz Music, producers from Lilongwe and features Fredokiss as well as an upcoming artist Killo.

“Fredo is a big brother since my days in Malawi and when he is around in South Africa we always linkup to handle some entertainment moves together plus he’s a great advisor in general. He heard the song and immediately decided to jump on it, and before we know it the video was shot,” Mr Jagz said.

Quizzed on the theme of the song, Mr Jagz remarked, “No Slacking” talks about how we handle our day to day struggles and challenges we meet and regardless the outcome works out in our favor even when no one is there. We have to be our own motivation and keep things moving. No Slacking.”

Mr Jagz has been around since 2009 with DJ Lomwe and DJ Boo hence the formation of Boss Boy Music with DJ Boo).

Since relocating to South Africa, Boss Boy Music has been handling A&R duties for other Malawian artists with the ultimate dream of establishing an agency that markets Malawi talents to the rest of the continent.

