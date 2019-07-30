Eagles skipper Mhone out with injury for 2 weeks

Blue Eagles Football Club will miss the inspiration of their key player and Captain Micium Mhone for two weeks following an ankle injury.

Mhone confirmed that doctors have advised him to stay out of action for three weeks.

“I will not be able to feature for two weeks due to an ankle injury I sustained during our game against Mzuni,” said Mhone.

Mhone has been an influential figure in Eagles camp and has proved his worth for scoring six league goals.

He is one of the players earmarked to compete for end of the season golden boot award against Mighty Be Forward Nigerian forward Babatunde Adepoju who leads with 10 goals and Khuda Muyaba of Silver Strikers who has seven goals to his credit.

Mhone will be on the terraces this weekend as his side play Masters Security at the Dedza Stadium on Sunday 4th August 2019.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :