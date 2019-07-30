Khuda tells Babatunde to mind the gap in race for golden boot

Controversial Silver Strikers forward Khuda Muyaba has taken it to the social media to warn Mighty Be Forward Wanderers striker from Nigeria, Babatunde Adepoju, to mind the gap with him for the race to golden boot in the elite TNM Super League.

Babatunde has so far scored 10 league goals while Muyaba who was six goals behind the Nigerian Forward has closed in and is now on seven goals.

Muyaba wrote on social media that Babatunde will not win the golden boot at the end of the season.

According to Muyaba, if it was Nyasa Big Bullets forward Chiukepo Msowoya, he could have admitted that he will carry on and win the award.

“Baba you are still on 10goals take care,” wrote Muyaba.

“Ndilindi 4 goals analipa 10 pano ndafika pa 7 adakali ndi 10 hahahaha anakakhala Chiukepo bwezi ndikuti wapita akhala top goalscorer [When I was at four he was at 10 now am at seven and he is still at 10, if it was Chiukepo we could have said he has already grabbed the top goal scorer award]” Muyaba posted.

Muyaba has been the talk of the town since he joined Silver Strikers from Moyale Barracks over his rough talk.

He was forced to issue an apology for mocking Malawi National Team players who took part at this year’s Cosafa Cup tournament in South Africa saying they are not footballers.

Khuda was reacting for his dropping from the Flames travelling squad to Cosafa believing he was the best player to have helped Flames perform better at the tournament which Flames finish as runners up in plate section.

