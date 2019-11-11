Eagles through to FISD Cup semis to face Silver

Lilongwe-based Police outfit Blue Eagles Football Club on Sunday cruise through to the semifinals of the FISD Challenge Cup after seeing off Northern Region based military side Moyale Barracks with a 2-0 goal margin in a match played at the Civo Stadium in Lilongwe.

This was the final quarterfinal match for the 2019 edition.

The other teams that are through to the semifinals are minnows Hangover FC who beat giants and Cup defending champions Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, Kamuzu Barracks who beat Savenda Chitipa United 3-0 and Silver Strikers who dismissed Nyasa Big Bullets 3-2 through post-match penalties following a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time.

During Sundays match, Schumacher Kuwali of Blue Eagles was the hero of the day after registering a brace.

Kuwali scored a goal in each half.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Moyale Coach Collins Nkuna said the result was not a true reflection of the game.

“We played extremely well and we deserved to win this match however we have ourselves to blame for squandering several scoring opportunities” said Nkuna.

He also blamed his back line for at time losing concentration.

His counterpart Deklerck Msakakuona was on cloud nine.

While describing the win as sweet victory, Msakakuona also praise Kuwali for his incredible performance.

“The whole team did well but Kuwali was exceptionally good. It is a good win for us” said Msakakuona.

Blue Eagles will face Silver Strikers in the semifinals while Kamuzu Barracks will face lower league side Hangover F.C.

The dates and venues for the semi’s are yet to be released by the organizers Football Association of Malawi (FAM) in conjunction with the sponsors Foundation for Irrigation and Sustainable Development (FISD) Limited Company.

