Nankhumwa fosters unity among DPP women, takes them to Lake Malawi for ‘refresher’

The governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) vice president for the southern region, Kondwani Nankhumwa, on Saturday, November 9 2019 organized a trip to Lake Malawi in Mangochi for constituency and district governesses from the region’s 54 constituencies and DPP’s 25 political districts.

Nankhumwa said he had organized the trip to Sunbird Nkopola Lodge for the women leaders for a refresher at the beaches of Lake Malawi in response to a request the women leaders made a few weeks ago.

“I met them (DPP women leaders) on September 21 for a working meeting where we discussed a number of important party issues. I paid gratitude that time to the DPP women leaders and their respective committees for solidly remaining behind His Excellency President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika and DPP, as evidenced by the party’s outstanding performance in the region in the May 21, 2019 tripartite elections.

“At the end of the meeting, the leaders asked me if I could organize a Lake Malawi trip for them, which I promised I would do once resources were available,” he told Nyasa Times in an interview in Blantyre on Saturday.

He said he was proud that he made it possible for the women to travel, especially considering that this was the first time for some of the women to go to the lake.

“These women work really hard for the party and it was only proper that we help them take that trip so that they relax and unwind because ‘all work and no play makes Jack dull boy’.

“Apart from just having fun at the beaches of Lake Malawi, this trip has also served as a morale booster for the governesses because it has helped them to get to know each other better, and as you may be aware, the concept of ‘away days’ works wonders in improving lines of communication among people in an institution,” he said.

Nankhumwa, who is also Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation and Water Development, Leader of Government Business in Parliament and MP for Mulanje central constituency, said DPP want to improve the lines of communication and unity among party women.

He said it is important to understand that the bigger picture is the sum total of its smaller components, adding that the trip the women undertook is just the first step in the quest to engage various internal stakeholders in the party to achieve greater unity.

The DPP VP (south) said unity of purpose is fundamental to the operation and success of the DPP and that is the one factor that has defined the hallmark of President Mutharika’s leadership since assuming power in 2014.

Nankhumwa said the current political context offers the ruling party an opportunity to foster internal unity and to demonstrate that it is a political force to be reckoned with.

He noted that the country is currently at a critical juncture and that only unity in the ruling party can set it apart as an exceptional political force to continue its mandate of taking this country to the next stage of its socioeconomic development.

“The prevailing political climate in the country is an opportunity for the DPP to display tenacity and unity of purpose; to show that it is a party with wide and deep roots across the country,” he said.

Thyolo central district governor, Elita Robert said it was her first time to walk on the beaches of Lake Malawi. She thanked Nankhumwa for the opportunity.

