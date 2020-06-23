Early results show Mutharika, Chakwera neck-and-neck in Malawi election

Early results trickling in from Malawi court-sanctioned fresh presidential elections show President Peter Mutharika and his challenger Lazarus Chakwera are neck-and-neck.

The Malawi Election Commission (MEC) is yet to announce any results in the race for the presidency.

But results from central region the stronghold for Chakwera show he is taking early lead and are faring well in the north.

Mutharika is trailing but has an improved voting tally in the central region than what he got in 2019.

This could be attributed to voter apathy in some MCP strongholds or the defections of UTM supporters to DPP prior to the elections.

Indications show it will be a close contest.

Commentators say it’s too early to be excited by any candidate.

A presidential candidate needs at least 50 per cent plus one vote to avoid a run-off.

After casting his vote in Lilongwe, Chakwera said that he had “confidence in the electoral commission to do what is right.”

“I believe that Malawians’ quest for justice is actually being answered today. And I believe their rights will be respected,” he added.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesman Nicholous Dausi said they were “anxiously waiting for the official results.”

Whoever wins the election, will have to heal these deep divisions as well as tackle key electoral issues such as corruption, poverty and unemployment.

