Early results show Mutharika, Chakwera neck-and-neck in Malawi election

June 23, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

Early results trickling in from Malawi court-sanctioned fresh presidential elections show President Peter Mutharika and his challenger Lazarus Chakwera are neck-and-neck.

Mutharika: Trailing Chakwera in the centre and north but improved votes than what he got there in 2019
Chakwera (r) with his political consultant UK-based Chris Chaima Banda 

The Malawi Election Commission (MEC) is yet to announce any results in the race for the presidency.

But results from central region  the stronghold for Chakwera show he  is taking early lead and are faring well in the north.

Mutharika is trailing but  has an improved voting tally in the central region than what he got in 2019.

This could be attributed to voter apathy in some MCP strongholds or the defections of UTM supporters to DPP prior to the elections.

Indications show it will be a close contest.

Commentators say it’s too early to be excited by any candidate.

A presidential candidate needs at least 50 per cent plus one vote to avoid a run-off.

After casting his vote in Lilongwe, Chakwera said that he had “confidence in the electoral commission to do what is right.”

“I believe that Malawians’ quest for justice is actually being answered today. And I believe their rights will be respected,” he added.

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) spokesman Nicholous Dausi said they were “anxiously waiting for the official results.”

Whoever wins the election, will have to heal these deep divisions as well as tackle key electoral issues such as corruption, poverty and unemployment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
6 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
basamGimMabomuBaba TundeUnbelie Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
basam
Guest
basam

Bwafu APM agwa ngati mwana. More seriously than kugwa podzala mtengo last time

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Gim
Guest
Gim

Chakwera is leading

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Mabomu
Guest
Mabomu

Ooooh ok let’s wait and see

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Baba Tunde
Guest
Baba Tunde

What are the interim.figures on which you’re basing your neck and neck verdict?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Unbelie
Guest
Unbelie

Whoever wins will have the mammoth task of dealing with covid. Now if South Africa is witnessing over 100 deaths a day. RIP Malawians and our stupidity of being used by our politicians. Let’s see how they will come to our rescue when we start perishing.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Good critic Mtamba
Guest
Good critic Mtamba

Tiyeni nazoni am phee kudikira

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares