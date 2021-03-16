Eastern Produce Malawi supports GBV fight in Mulanje

Eastern Produce Malawi (EPM) a tea, macadamia and forestry business has supported three women Community Based Organizations (CBSs) that focus on ending Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Mulanje and Chiradzulu with funding amounting to Mk750,000.00.

Presenting the donation at Nkando in Mulanje on Saturday, Dumisani Ngulube of Warthogs Inc. Limited, an Advisory Firm contracted by EPM said the financial support from EPM is among many initiatives will help the CBOs to intensify outreach awareness programs in the community to ensure the end of Gender Based Violence (GBV).

“EPM believes in a society that upholds gender balance and opportunities for all and that is why we were compelled to support these CBOs. Going forward, EPM will soon be rolling out a number of value-adding CSR projects in Mulanje and Thyolo. We therefore look forward to a functional and value adding relationship with CBOs as we strive to continuously better the lives of our communities together,” said Ngulube.

Ngulube also said the year 2020 has been a very unique year that has disrupted businesses and communities globally with Covid-19 as the focal disrupter.

“Despite the challenges faced in the year, EPM jealously guarded its stand on uplifting communities through various CSR programs. To date EPM invested over K14.5 million in in the health sector in response to the Covid-19 pandemic,” said Ngulube.

Speaking on behalf of Namulenga Scheme, Minister of Gender and Community Services Patricia Kaliati thanked EPM for the support towards GBV fight in the two districts.

“What you have done is very commendable because the CBOs will reach out to many people with messages against GBV. We ask other companies and individual to emulate the example set by Eastern Produce,” said Kaliati.

EPM which operates Thyolo and Mulanje districts employs around 15,000 workers at peak and supports approximately 8,500 smallholder farmers, supporting a significant proportion of the population in the two districts through employment and various corporate social responsibility projects.

