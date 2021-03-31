EasyBooks Solutions donates motorbike to Linjidzi Anglican Parish

EasyBooks Solutions, a Malawian Software Development Startup company has donated a motorcycle to Linjidzi Anglican Parish of the Anglican Diocese of Southern Malawi.

Speaking after receiving at the Anglican Diocese Headquarters in Limbe, Blantyre, Head of the Anglican Diocese of Southern Malawi, Bishop Alinafe Kalemba, said the donated motorbike would ease mobility challenges the parish priest, Father Noel Phiri, had been facing to conduct his clerical duties in the outstation churches.

Kalemba said Phiri will now be able to serve God better and with much ease as he visits the parishioners in their respective stations.

“I want to thank EasyBooks Solutions for the selfless gesture rendered towards Linjidzi Parish. It is true that as a parish, our priest was facing challenges to reach out to parishioners in their respective churches. It was hard, especially during this rainy season to serve God in His vineyard, as most of our parishioners could not be reached easily to have the privilege of celebrating the Holy Mass,” he said.

He said EasyBooks Solutions had simply answered the prayer the church had been making to God to help them tackle transport issues.

EasyBooks Solutions founder and Managing Director Samson Fiado thanked Bishop Kalemba and the entire Linjidzi Parish executive for their willingness to accept the motorbike donation.

“When we heard about the challenge that the Parish Priest is experiencing in spreading the Word of God, we considered it our responsibility to respond in a timely manner. So, as EasyBooks Solutions, we agreed to make this purchase of a motorbike in order to support the Church in its work of spreading the Gospel and we believe that the Church will take care of the motorbike and that the Parish Priest has now shed off one of the many challenges he faces in his daily service in God’s vineyard,” said Fiado.

Father Willard Kamandani – one of the priests who accompanied Kalemba and was leading the event – appealed to the Anglican Church in Malawi to employ the services of EasyBooks Solutions.

Kamandani said as one of the largest churches in Malawi, the executive management of all Anglican Dioceses as well as other churches should consider working hand in hand with EasyBooks Solutions.

“Here is a software company that has developed one of the best user-friendly accounting packages on both local and international market and EasyBooks Solutions has the capability to automate most of the operations in our Churches and organizations in general to ease most of our daily operations in different departments.

“Hence, I want to invite you all to buy EasyBooks Accounting Software and the Church Management system that EasyBooks Solutions has and in turn make your work at the Church easier to handle. We are in the best moment to move with time; we must adapt to new technology as fast as we can. I believe it is only through adaptation that we will be able to carry ourselves forward. We are living in digital era and the Church must not live-in ancient times,” he said.

EasyBooks Accounting Software has scooped several awards, among them being the Best Financial Technology Innovation Award during 2020 Malawi ICT Innovations, Spirit of Tech Award by United States Department of State and American Association for the Advancement of Science at a function graced by the former president of US, Barak Obama.

It also represented Malawi at International Telecoms Union Innovation Exhibition Faire, which took place in Budapest Hungary.

