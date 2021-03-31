Undule says Israella Bushiri’s death in Kenya shows Malawi has failed to invest in its health systems

Renowned governance, human rights campaigner Undule Mwakasungula, says the death of Israella Bushiri – daughter to Prophet Shepherd Bushiri – while receiving treatment in Kenya should remind authorities at the Capital Hill about the urgent need and importance of investing more in ‘our health sector as a country’.

Mwakasungula observed that Malawi has not done much to invest and overhaul the country’s health sector despite good medical treatment being a human right.

The activist made the sentiments on Thursday in his condolence message forwarded to Bushiri and his wife, Mary, on the loss of losing their beloved daughter, Israella.

“It’s time we invested and overhauled our health sector as good medical treatment is a human right. I believe Israella did not die in vain, but sacrificed for many other unknown beloved children out there, who are suffering and dying silently from lack of proper medical treatment and attention from a similar disease Israella suffered and died from,” he said.

Mwakasungula was one of the activists who spoke against the decision by the Malawi Police Service to block the innocent child and her guardians from travelling to Kenya to seek specialized medical assistance.

Mwakasungula said refusing the daughter to seek medical help outside the country is a violation of her right to medical treatment of her choice.

He emphasized that the State had the obligation to support the right to health of Prophet Bushiri’s daughter regardless of the issues affecting the father.

Mwakasungula said it is sad that Israella’s death is coming at the time the Bushiris are going through one of their trying and difficult times as the couple is answering multiple charges in the courts.

However, he emphasized that this should not discourage Malawians from putting their trust in God, but rather stand in solidarity with the bereaved couple in prayers.

“This is the time for God-fearing and loving children to stand together with them without looking at who we are and what we believe in. This is the time to comfort and strengthen the Bushiris,” he said.

“Israella Bushiri was a shining star and an angel from heaven, therefore we should celebrate her life as she is safely in the hands of God. As Apostle Paul said in Philippians 1:21, ‘For me to live is Christ and to die is gain”. This is the message we must receive from the loss of Israella. Heaven has gained and therefore our lives should be loved to Him, through Him, for Him, with Him, about Him and everything should be about Jesus as Israella lived,” he added.

