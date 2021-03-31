Daughters of Nyasa donate blankets to Ntcheu hospital

Daughters of Nyasa (DON), a group of Malawian women living in Coventry, England has donated 65 blankets to Ntcheu District Hospital as part of Covid-19 response initiative.

Lucy Unyolo, who is one of leaders of the organisation said they are following the pandemic closely in Malawi and established that the hospitals are struggling.

“Hence we decided to mobilise resources from here by asking for individual contributions within our group. We managed to raise MK739, 200 for this,” Unyolo said.

When asked why Ntcheu hospital was picked amongst all the hospitals in Malawi, Unvolo said: “We chose this particular hospital as we felt that Ntcheu, as a smaller hospital would benefit more from the donation as opposed to a central hospital.”

Unyolo added: “Because of our prior knowledge of the economic status of the people of Ntcheu district, we thought blankets would be a best donation. Also, the patients at the hospital will continue to use the blankets even when the covid19 pandemic is over.”

Receiving the donation on behalf of the hospital, the hospital matron Mrs Mwamlima thanked the group, saying:”We are very thankful for thinking about us here. Your help is timely and may you continue doing the good work in an effort to continue helping more hospitals in Malawi.”

The chairperson of DO, Mtisunge Gunde Katimba said she is proud of the women who made the donation.

“When the women came together to raise funds for yet another important cause it made me feel proud of the daughters of Nyasa. Despite what everyone is going through, the women still managed to dig deep into their pockets to assist people in their homeland,” Katimba said.

With this donation, DON group purchased 65 blankets at MK10, 500 each. The balance was used to buy fuel to get the blankets delivered.

Enless Mtenje, who helped to coordinate this exercise in Malawi on behalf of DON and lives in Mangochi commended the Daughters of Nyasa for the donation.

Daughters of Nyasa has a history of making donations to hospitals in Malawi.

According to Unyolo, before the pandemic Daughters of Nyasa made two donations to Namulenga rural health centre in Mulanje which included drip stands and syringes and other medical equipment.

