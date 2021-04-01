Analysts say by-election ‘Nyekhwe’ performance clearly shows DPP is going down

Malawi political analysts have said the former governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) needs to reorganise themselves for a rebirth or else it will be in tatters.

The comments come after DPP lost Nsanje North, Nsanje Central and Karonga North West parliamentary seats which its candidates had won in 2019.

The main opposition party’s comfort came when its candidates wonas councillors in the two vacant wards, notably Livilidzi in Balaka West Constituency and Chitakale in Mulanje South Constituency.

In quotes reported by the press, Happy Kayuni, a professor of political and administrative studies at the University of Malawi, Chancellor College, said the loss should be a wake-up call for DPP.

He observed that the support the party enjoyed among the grass roots was slowly weaning due to ongoing squabbles over leadership battles.

“The squabbles are affecting the party seriously,” Kayuni said.

“The performance clearly shows that DPP is going down and if they are waiting for 2023 for a convention, they might as well declare that they are not going to contest in 2025,” he added.

Chancellor College associate professor and political scientist Boniface Dulani, who is also executive secretary of the African Association of Political Science, was alsop quoted saying DPP was complicating its own situation.

He argued that party leaders who helped in the campaign for the by-elections were not sincere as they went out to sell themselves as the party’s presidential aspirants instead of promoting candidates for the election.

Said Dulani as quoted by The Nation daily newspaper: “This is obviously a clear warning sign that if they keep fighting, they might find themselves degenerating to the same level as the United Democratic Front. But this country needs a strong opposition and the DPP is the best hope we have.”

While DPP lost its seats—Nsanje North and Nsanje Central— the Malawi Congress Part (MCP) won them to add to its numerical strength in parliament and also went on to retain Lilongwe Msinja South and Ntchisi North which fell vacant after the party’s legislators succumbed to Covid-19.

United Democratic Front (UDF) also retained the Chikwawa East parliamentary seat in the court-sanctioned rerun following nullification of the May 21 2019 Parliamentary Elections over irregularities.

UTM Party, MCP’s partner in the Tonse Alliance, won the Karonga North West Constituency the two parties hotly contested.

Independent candidate Bizwick Million won the Zomba Changalume seat that fell vacant following the death of a People’s Party legislator.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!