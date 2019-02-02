ECG announces church’s grand opening service

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG ) church worshippers in South Africa and across the world are currently over the moon with the announcements of the church’s much anticipated Grand Opening Sunday Service at the famous Pretoria Showgrounds in South Africa.

The Grand Opening Service is ECG’s first service of the year after the Crossover Night which takes place on 31 December each year.

This year, the Grand Opening Service delayed because the church was in mourning following the passing of three members during the Friday 28 December 2018 incident.

Speaking in a television address monitored on Prophetic Channel, ECG International deputy director Apostle Ba Nkomo assured ECG family worldwide that the Grand Opening Service this Sunday is on and called on people all over the world to be part of it.

“The church is continuing with all the programmes as planned. Today [Saturday], there is a Youth Service taking place at the Prayer Mountains. Tomorrow, we have our grand opening at Pretoria Showgrounds,” he said.

Apostle Nkomo further advised all ECG leaders and pastors across the world to continue leading the church in prayer and, also, praying for church to fulfil its 2019 mission of Doubling the Numbers.

The church was on Monday Friday cleared by the CRL Commission of any wrong doing with regards to the Friday 28 incident.

