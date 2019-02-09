ECG Church members choke with joy as Bushiri delivers his 2019’s first electric sermon 

Ecstatic scenes of joy, contentment and awe filled Pretoria Showgrounds Friday night as thousands watched their leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, made his 2019’s first church appearance.

Bushiri and his wife——who made an elegant entry in church around 8:30 hours (CAT)——were welcomed with a deafening ululation of joy and glad, that it almost too about 15 minutes to calm the congregants to silence.

In his one hour sermon, Bushiri delivered an electric message, encouraging church members to be steadfast in prayer and also not to tremble in the face of challenges.

“The devil will always make you its target because you carry something special inside. But don’t tremble or show signs of fear. Jesus came and overcome every situation for us,” he preached.

The ECG leader also hailed congregants for their unwavering support to the church.

Bushiri is expected to be on the pulpit again this Sunday, in a service that promises another fireworks and hugely followed by the media.

