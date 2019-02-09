ECG Church members choke with joy as Bushiri delivers his 2019’s first electric sermon 

Ecstatic scenes of joy, contentment and awe filled Pretoria Showgrounds Friday night as thousands watched their leader, Prophet Shepherd Bushiri, made his 2019’s first church appearance.
Bushiri and his wife——who made an elegant entry in church around 8:30 hours (CAT)——were welcomed with a deafening ululation of joy and glad, that it almost too about 15 minutes to calm the congregants to silence.
In his one hour sermon, Bushiri delivered an electric message, encouraging church members to be steadfast in prayer and also not to tremble in the face of challenges.
“The devil will always make you its target because you carry something special inside. But don’t tremble or show signs of fear. Jesus came and overcome every situation for us,” he preached.
The ECG leader also hailed congregants for their unwavering support to the church.
Bushiri is expected to be on the pulpit again this Sunday, in a service that promises another fireworks and hugely followed by the media.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Yes papa,
#spiritual Reaction
I enjoyed every bit of this service.Let us continue to pray for each other no matter what the circumstances. We are always quick to bring down and ridicule each other and never have the spirit of reaction to promote or encourage each.I know many of us were rejoicing over the prophet been held by the authority while others were/are fasting and praying for a miraculous release. All in all let’s rejoice for there is a great God and He always answer prayers. As we know that where there is a man/woman to pray there is a God to answer. I… Read more »