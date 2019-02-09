DPP, Depeco alliance mutually beneficial —Daza

Governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and Democratic People’s Congress (Depeco), bed fellows in the May 2019 tripartite elections, have described their electoral marriage as an agreement of mutual benefit.

The two parties agreed to work together with Depeco backing incumbent President Peter Mutharika’s candidature in the watershed election.

At a news conference held in Blantyre on Friday, hours before Mutharika presented his nomination papers for the election, Depeco president Chris Daza told reporters that both parties have stakes in the alliance.

“Both parties have complementary strengths which when put together can lead to victory in the election. I also looked around and concluded President Mutharika is the only right person to continue governing the nation hence our endorsement of his candidature,” said Daza.

He said Depeco also scrutinised other parties running in the election and resolved that only the DPP shares ideologies with his party.

In the agreement, according to the Depeco president, the party will field members of parliament and local government representatives and support Mutharika’s quest for reelection.

Though he did not fully disclose, Daza said there are other roles his party will play in government if the DPP is given fresh mandate to rule Malawi.

“We will share positions as is always he case so that Malawians realise the benefits of true democracy,” said Daza.

Commenting on the alliance, DPP deputy president for the southern region Kondwani Nankhumwa said the alliance was timely considering the election in May.

“We have been discussing for some time and finally agreed to work together. The finer details of our working relationship will be made public in the near future but what I can say at the onset is that two parties share ideologies and principles aimed at developing the nation,” said Nankhumwa.

Depeco, according to party data, will field 50 members of parliament and 330 ward counselors.

The DPP will on the other hand field MPs in almost all the 193 constituencies and all wards.

