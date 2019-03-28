ECG expands in Nigeria: Apostle Shalom, Pastor Blackmore to lead new branches

South Africa-based Malawian prophet Shepherd Bushiri of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) continues to expand globally with the latest being the expansion of new branches in Africa’s most populous country of Nigeria.

With already 178 branches across the six continents, the opening of new branches in Nigeria represents a giant step of the church which was only founded in 2010 by Prophet Shepherd Bushiri in the city of Mzuzu in Malawi.

So far the new branches include: Lagos Branch, River State Branch and Delta State Branch. So far, Apostle Shalom Mvula has been earmarked to lead Lagos Branch and Pastor Blackmore to lead Port Harcourt Branch.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, ECG International Director of Communications Ephraim Nyondo said the Nigeria move is just an escalation of Prophet Bushiri’s vision of winning more souls to Jesus Christ.

“As you might be aware, the ministerial goal for 2019 is to ‘Double the Numbers’. To achieve this, the focus is to have more branches and strengthen them so that they do more outreach programmes involving evangelism and charity,” he said.

He added that more branches in different countries across the world will be opened this year.

