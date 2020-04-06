ECG spokesperson defends Bushiri from social media carpers on offerings
Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church’s communication director Ephraim Nyondo has defended South Africa-based Malawian Prophet Shepherd Bushiri call for people to deposit offerings directly into church bank account following the suspension of his prayers services because of the coronavirus.
In an epistle made available to Nyasa Times, Nyondo writes that ‘When Prophet Bushiri coughs, expect a whirlwind.” The article is produced below:
I hate to say it, but, with each passing day, it is becoming evident that when Prophet Shepherd Bushiri coughs, right away, expect whirlwind from social media carpers.
It has become a tradition, something predictable, we are used to it, we don’t lose even a stint of our good breath, but listen to this:
You see, in the wake of COVID-19 epidemic and governments restricting huge gatherings, most churches, across the world, suspended their physical attendances for services and resorted to online.
In fact, ECG South Africa was among the first to announce the suspension, following which the leadership of the church made a bold statement to all ECG branches in the 25 countries where we operate to adhere to respective set government guidelines in response to COVID-19.
In this digital age, going online is only an epochal innovation to prayer, a statement that, against all odds, humans are a religious lot and no pandemic can take away their relationship with God.
In fact, in going online, nothing about the organization of the church has changed; it’s only the medium of reach which has changed—the church still remains an organization, supported by its members, followers and well-wishers to stand and function on its own.
We all know, of course, that every church, as an organization, has recurring costs—salaries, bills, etc—that are supposed to be met for it to function effectively. These costs, in every church, are met by contributions from willing members, followers and well-wishers voluntarily. We all know that, every church does that and, even with COVID-19, they are doing that—it’s nothing unusual.
So what is this fuss about Prophet Bushiri reminding willing members, followers and well-wishers of the ECG to, as usual, voluntarily contribute to the everyday running of their organization?
Some of these fusses, yes these barks, do not tell us anything about Prophet Bushiri; rather, they just tell us more about the deepest obsession and hatred these social media carpers have against a man of God they so dearly want, but always failing, to bring down.
I think the man of god must sell some of his posh cars, jets etc get money from his mines, mobile phone companies, banks, international hotels etc to give to his own church for salaries and other running costs for the church. Don’t ask people who he could not help in prayer to shield them from loss of jobs and businesses. For once Mr Nyondo tawasiyeni anthu osauka kuti alipile ma salary anu. These people need to prepare to buy zakudya in advance for their families. They need to prepare for medical expenses. Medicine prices have skyrocketed. Asiileniko kangachepe pilizi,… Read more »
How dare ask for offering when people are suffering due to corona-virus.
Kodi Chauta simuchita naye mantha?
That is very ideal for the sustenance of our respective religions otherwise they will collapse. All faithfuls of various religions need to join hands to make sure that the normal activities of their respective churches should not be interrupted just because of this Covid-19. Thumbs up Prophet for reminding all the believers.
Another idiot based on his comment, how many billions has he collected from the same poor people all this while,let him demonstrate how miracle monies work, he told the world how miracle money works, this is the time during lock-down to prove how miracle monies work, in-fact now its his time to pay back to his communities, why is MESSI and all top billionaire cutting their perks? because they already have more and they can survive better than most people, this explains why most people in Africa are still poor, honestly its because their have mindset which is diluted in… Read more »
Abwelezetse pamene wacotsa za chimanga cochipa paja. By the way, what are these prophetst doing about this coronavirus? This is a big test for you lot.