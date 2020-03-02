Ecobank Charity Shield sponsorship up to K20m

Ecobank Malawi Limited says it is geared to roll out the 2020 edition of the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) organised Ecobank Charity Shield scheduled for March 14-15 in Blantyre with increased sponsorship.

The disclosure from the bank came in a wake of the reports that the pan-African commercial bank was considering withdrawing the sponsorship towards the initiative due to poor management.

Addressing the media in Blantyre, the Ecobank marketing, brands and communications manager Takondwa Chirwa said the bank was impressed with the the four-team competition last year and was now considering of rasing the money to MK20 million.

Last year, Ecobank pumped in MK12 million towards the tournament whose proceeds was channeled towards the fight against crimes being targeted at people with albinism (PWAs).

“We have been impressed so far with the management of the tournament, participation and cordial relationship between us and football association of Malawi, hence, we are considering of increasing the money to close to MK20 million,” said Chirwa.

According to Chirwa, the bank has already started making planning and arrangements, which she said, were almost at the final stages.

“The prepatory works are already set and in due course, we are going to announce the teams to be involved and where the proceeds from the initiative will be channeled to,” said Chirwa

In 2016 FAM executive committee endorsed charity shield as part of the official football calendar for elite football.

The charity shield mobilises football fans and the public towards a charitable cause of national significance before the season kicks off.

