Assailant sexually attacks girl, kills her

Malawi Police in Dowa have arrested a man who is suspected to have attacked a 16-year-old girl, raped her and killed her.

Dowa police station spokesperson Kaitano Lubrino said the rape and murder of Folio Paulo happened on Sunday afternoon when she was coming from Mphangala village in Chief Dzoole’s area where she had gone to visit relatives.

“After raping the girl, the attacker strangled her and dumped the body in a soya beans field,” said Lubrino.

He said the suspect will soon appear in court to answer murder charges.

Folio was a standard six learner at Nkhamanga primary school in the district.

