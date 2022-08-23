Ecobank rolls out a mobile App digital transaction promo to reward 13 lucky customers every Friday

As one way of rewarding it’s customers who transact on *326# mobile banking and Ecobank mobile App digital platforms, Ecobank Malawi Limited Plc has rolled out a new promotion in which 13 lucky customers will be rewarded every Friday with XpressCash tokens ranging K100,000, K50,000 and K20,000.

Named called ‘Ka *326# Weekend Starter Digital Promotion’ — which started from August 19 to October 14, 2022, the cash rewards would be redeemed at any Ecobank ATM using the cardless withdrawal option.

“Through this promo, we would like to give our customers a small token of appreciation to kick start their weekend in a jovial manner for simply onboarding and transacting on *326# Mobile banking and Ecobank Mobile App, said Sophie Kalambule, Ecobank’s country head of consumer banking.

“The good thing about these platforms is that they are absolutely free with no monthly fees, thus all our customers are being encouraged to sign up, use and stand a chance to win during our weekly draws.”

She further said for a customer to sign up on Ecobank Mobile, they only simply need to download the Ecobank Mobile App on App/Google store and self-register using their Ecobank Visa debit card.

“That the same applies on *326# where customers can self-onboard by dialling the code and following simple prompts and steps. Our world-class mobile banking platforms give our customers absolute convenience to do many transactions for free like paying Masm premiums, MRA, DSTV and GoTV.

“Blantyre Water Board customers can also pay for bills and prepaid tokens, buy airtime and shop online using EcobankPay by scanning a QR code or using a terminal ID.

“Customers can also send XpressCash and send and receive money instantly to and from 33 African countries where Ecobank is present via rapid transfer service anytime-anywhere,” Kalambule said.

Ecobank Malawi Ltd is part of the Ecobank Transnational Incorporated, the parent company of the Ecobank Group, which is the leading independent pan-African banking group, which employs over 14,000 people and serves about 29 million customers in the consumer, commercial and corporate banking sectors across the 33 African countries.

The Group has a banking license in France and representative offices in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia; Johannesburg, South Africa; Beijing, China; London, the UK and Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

It offers a full suite of banking products, services and solutions including bank and deposit accounts, loans, cash management, advisory, trade, securities, wealth, and asset management.

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated is listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchanges in Lagos, the Ghana Stock Exchange in Accra, and the Bourse Régionale des Valeurs Mobilières in Abidjan and further information is always available on www.ecobank.com.

