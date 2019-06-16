Economic experts warn Malawi govt against provisional budget abuse

Economic experts have warned the government against taking advantage of the dire situation to abuse the provisional budget parliament is set to approve when the newly elected legislators meet next week.

President of the Economists Association of Malawi (Ecama) president Chiku Kalilombe said the government should factor in emergency and important votes in the provisional budget.

“The provisional budget should not plunge the country into another debt. Programs like farm input subsidy program should be left out because this is prone to abuse,” said Kalilombe.

Another expert Lewis Chiwalo said the government should factor in crucial budget which should make the government operations go uninterrupted until the real national budget is passed.

President Peter Mutharika is yet to name a new finance minister as the head of state is yet to hire a new cabinet following his controversial reelection after the May 21 tripartite elections.

