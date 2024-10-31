Economic pundit Ben Dzolowere Condemns Fuel Hoarding by Dishonest Gas Station Owners

Political, governance, and economic commentator Dr. Ben Dzolowere has strongly criticized the growing trend of fuel hoarding by dishonest gas station owners, particularly those affiliated with opposition parties. In an exclusive interview, Dr. Dzolowere expressed concern that this practice undermines government efforts and exacerbates the ongoing fuel crisis in the country.

Dr. Dzolowere highlighted that hoarding is not just an unethical business practice; it has significant negative repercussions on the economy. “Hoarding is commonly criticized for creating shortages of goods in the real economy,” he stated. He explained that when individuals or companies hoard essential products like fuel or sugar, it can trigger a cycle of speculation, leading to self-fulfilling prophecies and inflation. “If several wealthy individuals start hoarding, prices will inevitably begin to rise,” he warned.

In discussing the issue, Dr. Dzolowere pointed to recent events in Zambia, where the International Consumer Unity and Trust Society (CUTS) commended the Zambia Competition Commission for investigating allegations of fuel hoarding by Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs). He noted that similar actions in Malawi could help address the current fuel crisis and prevent dishonest practices.

“There have been speculations that OMCs in Zambia were hoarding fuel on days when prices were lower, aiming to sell at inflated rates later,” he explained. This behavior mirrors the reported actions of some gas stations in Malawi, which have been accused of deliberately withholding fuel to create artificial shortages.

The consequences of fuel hoarding extend beyond inconvenienced motorists. Dr. Dzolowere pointed out that long queues at filling stations reflect a broader problem affecting productivity. “Economic development is stalled when consumers cannot report to work and machinery remains idle due to a lack of fuel,” he noted, emphasizing the urgent need for intervention.

He reiterated the importance of curbing fuel hoarding to protect consumers and ensure the smooth functioning of the economy. “If left unchecked, this practice will deny consumers access to essential services,” he cautioned.

In light of these concerns, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has issued warnings against the practice of fuel hoarding. Their stance aligns with Dr. Dzolowere’s call for more stringent measures to combat the issue, emphasizing the need for regulatory action to ensure fair access to fuel for all consumers.

As the fuel crisis continues to impact daily life in Malawi, Dr. Dzolowere’s condemnation of hoarding practices underscores the urgent need for accountability among gas station owners. With rising prices and economic productivity at stake, both government and regulatory bodies must act swiftly to address this pressing issue and protect the interests of consumers.

