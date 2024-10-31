Wife of Yeremiah Chihana Arrested For Airport Chaos and Assaulting Ethiopian Airlines Manager

Linda Khembo—wife to Aford legislator Yeremiah Chihana—has been arrested by Malawi Police for causing chaos inside Ethiopian Airline plane yesterday and, today, she continued with her antics to the extent of beating up the airlines manager at their Golden Peacock offices in Lilongwe.

Though police is yet to issue a statement on the same, Nyasatimes has gathered details with regards to what transpired leading to her arrest.

According to our sources, Linda was set to leave for UK yesterday using Ethiopian Airlines. However, our source told us that the flight delayed until a different plane was dispatched and, while aboard, Linda went to seat where attendants seat flight.

“When she was confronted to move from the seat, she consistently refused. It happened for over an hour delaying the flight to take off. The captain of the flight denied to start off the flight until the lady moved from where attendants seat,” said the source.

Because of Linda’s continued insistence, our source told us, the captain ordered that she get taken out by airport security offices. The source added that she was indeed taken out by the police for questioning where she threatened the Ethiopian Airlines manager that she will ‘shoot him if she finds him.’

However, when everyone thought she was still in the hands of police, today, our source told us, she went to the offices of Ethiopian Airlines at Golden Peacock Complex in Lilongwe.

“She trooped in the office and asked for the manager. When the manager appeared, she grabbed him on the neck and started beating him. Things got chaotic and the office called police which hurriedly came and picked her,” said the source.

She is currently being held at Lingadzi Police in Lilongwe.

We tried to call Lingadzi Police for details, but their phones went unanswered.

Linda Khembo is director of Protocol for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!