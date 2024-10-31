Analysis: Why opposition is wrong in demanding MEC to discontinue voter registration

About four opposition political parties converged for press briefing at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe yesterday, compelling the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to suspend its exercise of registering voters citing low turnout.

The opposition claims that low turnout for registration is primarily due to inadequate civic education and insufficient prior announcement of the registration exercise.

This opinion examines the legal frameworks governing voter registration in Malawi, particularly in relation to the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Act (PPLGEA), to ascertain whether MEC should indeed suspend its voter registration activities.

Legal Authority of MEC

MEC is mandated to conduct voter registration throughout the year leading up to elections, with a clear legal requirement to suspend registration only 60 days prior to polling day. With elections scheduled for September next year, the registration process has ample time to continue until early July.

2. Opposition’s Argument

While the opposition’s concerns about low turnout are valid, their call for suspension does not align with the legal framework. Instead of addressing the root issues, a suspension would potentially hinder those already engaged in the registration process and diminish the overall opportunity for voter participation.

3. Collaborative Solutions

Rather than seeking a halt, the opposition parties should collaborate with MEC to improve civic education efforts. This could include community outreach, workshops, and increased visibility of the registration process, which may enhance voter turnout without disrupting the current registration timeline.

4. Current Registration Process

The ongoing registration exercise is not indicated to have legal flaws; rather, it faces challenges in public engagement. Therefore, suspending the registration process would unfairly penalize those who have registered and could impede further efforts to encourage voter participation.

5. Updating the Voters Register

MEC has the authority to update the voters’ register as needed. If there are specific community concerns or suggestions for improving registration outreach, the opposition should explore legal avenues, such as requesting a court order to mandate enhanced registration efforts.

6. CONCLUSION

The opposition’s request to suspend the voter registration process lacks legal basis and disregards the established operational timelines of the PPLGEA.

Instead of advocating for a suspension, the focus should shift towards constructive engagement with MEC to boost civic education and encourage voter participation.

MEC is legally positioned to continue its registration efforts, and maximizing this period is essential for ensuring broad voter inclusion.

