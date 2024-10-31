LUANAR hails Centres of Excellence as key for improving, transforming higher education in Africa

Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR) Vice Chancellor Professor Emmanuel Kaunda has described Technical Advisory Meeting (TAM) for Africa Centres of Excellence (ACEs’)as key for improving and moving towards transforming higher education in Africa.

Kaunda was speaking during the closing of a three-day 18th Technical Advisory Meeting (TAM) of the African Centres of Excellence (ACE 11) Project held in Lilongwe.

He said the dialogue on ACEs has underscored the progress made since it’s inception recognizing the commendable support and valuing the experiences shared along the way.

“The reason behind these meetings is simple in the way that they provide a platform for sharing experiences, learning from one another and advancing our implementation efforts,'” he said.

Kaunda added that the dialogue focused on best practices for enhancing ACEs’ performance highlighting the establishment of university-based incubation centres, securing international program accreditation and improving postgraduate research supervision to ensure timely completion of studies.

He however noted that the meeting aligns with the objective Malawi 2063’s enabler 5: Human Capital Development especially in education a skills development focus area as well as Enabler 2: Industrialization focusing on research, science, technology and innovation.

Kaunda therefore applauded Malawi Government through Ministries of Education and Finance for their unwavering commitment to enhancing higher education which has been demonstrated in championing the Centres of Excellence in Malawi.

He adds: “This movement and support to higher education is not only timely but pivotal for our countries to remain competitive globally.”

In his remarks, Chairperson for the Steering Committee for the ACE 11 Project, Goolam Mohamedbhai expressed gratitude with the outcomes derived from the dialogue.

“The results are very positive and we are focusing on how best will move forward together,” he said.

Mohamedbhai said Africa need to collaborate to move towards solutions from the common challenges, strengthen partnerships and sustainable progress.

