HRDC Calls for Accountability and Urgent Action to Address Malawi’s Fuel Crisis

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) has issued a powerful statement demanding immediate government accountability and transparency in light of Malawi’s ongoing fuel crisis.

The coalition’s call comes after the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) announced fuel rationing, raising concerns that the government has misled the public about the severity of the situation.

In a statement released today and signed by chairperson Gift Trapence, HRDC has highlighted Malawi’s significant carbon credit potential, estimated at 19.9 million metric tons annually, which could generate over $600 million.



“Despite reports indicating the government collects approximately $50 million each month from carbon credit sales, these funds have not been effectively utilized to mitigate the crisis,” says Trapence.

In their demands, the HRDC called for:

Full Transparency and Accountability on Carbon Credit Revenue: The coalition insists that the public deserves clarity on the management of these funds and an explanation of why they have not been directed toward resolving the fuel shortage.

Immediate Use of Carbon Credit Funds: The HRDC urges the government to allocate these funds to ensure a steady fuel supply, stating that the forex shortfall could be addressed with the existing revenue.

An Independent Investigation into Fund Management: A thorough investigation into how carbon credit funds are managed is essential, according to the HRDC, to restore public trust.

Accountability for Misinformation: The coalition demands that officials who misled the public about the fuel situation be held accountable for their statements.

The crisis, now in its fifth week, has had a devastating impact on Malawians, driving up costs for transportation and essential goods. The HRDC noted that rising inflation and difficulties in accessing fertilizer threaten the nation’s food security.

As frustration grows among citizens, the HRDC is calling on President Lazarus Chakwera to address the nation directly and provide a clear, accountable plan to resolve the crisis. The coalition emphasized that true leadership is revealed in times of adversity, urging the government to take swift action for the sake of the Malawian people.

The HRDC’s demands reflect a broader call for responsible governance and transparency as the nation grapples with the consequences of this ongoing crisis.

