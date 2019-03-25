Economist Chataghalala Munthali appointed boss for Malawi planning commission ‘on merit’

March 25, 2019 Chem'bwana Nkolokosa –Nyasa Times 1 Comment

A renowned economist Thomas Chataghalala Munthali has been appointed  as the Director General of the National Planning Commission (NPC),  a body that will be formulating long-term national vision and strategy for socio-economic development.

Thomas Chataghalala Munthali: To head planning commission

Munthali has been appointed by the Commission’s board through a competitive recruitment process as required under the NPC Act of 2017.

The Government of Malawi established NPC by an Act of Parliament of 2017 to oversee the implementation of long-term national vision.

The commission will  also spearhead the implementation of the National Development Strategy (NDS) and guide the country’s long-term development agenda.

It was  launched in Lilongwe early last year and President Peter Mutharika appointed a six-member commission comprising Professor Ephraim Wadonda Chirw,  Mercy Masoo, Professor Richard Mkandawire ( socio-economist and rural development expert), Graham Chipande, Abigail Dzimadzi and Evance Mwathunga.

This followed the assenting to of the NPC Act by Mutharika in January 2017.

The African Institute for Corporate Citizenship (AICC) is on record to hve cautioned against bringing politics into the operations of the NP).

AICC chief executive officer Felix Lombe said separation of politics from the operations of the commission is paramount to ensuring that the body is effective and efficient in carrying out its mandat

The commission will also spearhead the formulation of innovative and progressive flagship projects in line with the national vision.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

1
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
mjiba Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
mjiba
Guest
mjiba

Congratulations Thomas. You deserve this. You are one sane, living Malawian that I know. All the best .

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
20 minutes ago

More From Nyasatimes

More From web