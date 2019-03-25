Economist Chataghalala Munthali appointed boss for Malawi planning commission ‘on merit’

A renowned economist Thomas Chataghalala Munthali has been appointed as the Director General of the National Planning Commission (NPC), a body that will be formulating long-term national vision and strategy for socio-economic development.

Munthali has been appointed by the Commission’s board through a competitive recruitment process as required under the NPC Act of 2017.

The Government of Malawi established NPC by an Act of Parliament of 2017 to oversee the implementation of long-term national vision.

The commission will also spearhead the implementation of the National Development Strategy (NDS) and guide the country’s long-term development agenda.

It was launched in Lilongwe early last year and President Peter Mutharika appointed a six-member commission comprising Professor Ephraim Wadonda Chirw, Mercy Masoo, Professor Richard Mkandawire ( socio-economist and rural development expert), Graham Chipande, Abigail Dzimadzi and Evance Mwathunga.

This followed the assenting to of the NPC Act by Mutharika in January 2017.

The African Institute for Corporate Citizenship (AICC) is on record to hve cautioned against bringing politics into the operations of the NP).

AICC chief executive officer Felix Lombe said separation of politics from the operations of the commission is paramount to ensuring that the body is effective and efficient in carrying out its mandat

The commission will also spearhead the formulation of innovative and progressive flagship projects in line with the national vision.

