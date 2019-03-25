PP candidate in Mzuzu campaigns at Goodall’s DPP rally

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) members in Mzuzu on Sunday accused Mchengautuwa West Ward aspiring Councillor for People’s Party (PP), Luis Tembo, for campaigning for himself at DPP rally in Mzuzu.

Tembo, who is one of block leaders in the area, was introduced at the rally, at Mum Primary School ground at Mchengautuwa, as a representative of Village Headman (VH) Zamadula, who was not present at the rally.

Speaking on behalf of VH Zamadula, Tembo lined out various developments needed in the area, which includedaccess to potable water and expansion of a road and construction of a bridge.

He took advantage of the podium, to introduce himself as PP shadow councillor for the area.

“I know some of you know me as a block leader of Mchengautuwa West Ward, but am standing as councillor on PP ticket,” Tembo said, attracting boos from the crowd.

The crowd demanded him to discontinue with his speech and he immediately left the venue.

DPP Constituency Governor for Mzuzu City who is the party’s aspiring councillor in the same ward, Denis Moyo said what Tembo did was not acceptable and he was not supposed to be given a chance to speak at the rally.

“Tembo was not supposed to make his campaign speech at our rally because this rally was organized by the DPP and not PP.

Minister of Finance who is DPP Vice President for the North, Goodall Gondwe was main speaker at the campaign rally.

