Hindus in Malawi donate  to flood victims

The Hindu Community of Blantyre, known as Shree Hindu Seva Mandal Blantyre has reached out to flood victims in Phalombe district.

The Hindus donated K20 million worth of items including, bags of 50 kilogramme-bags of flour, blankets, soya pieces, Likuni phala for babies, cooking oil, salt, beans and buckets to households.

Chairperson of the Hindu Community Patel Navinmhai said looking at the magnitude of the disaster, their group felt duty bound to contribute something to the affected people regardless of their various religious inclinations.

He also said they decided to respond to the multiple distress calls by the government and outcry by the nation.

“This donation has been made with funds from members of our faith and, although it may not cover all the areas affected by the disaster, we believe it will make some difference and we believe that the agency responsible will ensure that it reaches the intended people,” he said.

Patel said they have planned to reach out to almost every district hit by the floods due to the floods.

“This will happen in phases. The first phase, which starts today, is to reach out to people in Phalombe where we have thousands displaced. The next phase in a few days from now will target Nsanje and Chikwawa, the relief work will also continue and extend into the other 10 districts heavily affected,” he said.

Hindu settled in Malawi since the early 1800s and have since the actively contributed to the economic, medical, social and democratic growth of the Republic of Malawi.

“Our volunteers who are here today, have been working tirelessly for almost 2 weeks now to raise the funds, procure the resources and pack them personally into the buckets to oversee and ensure this initiative is a success,” he said.

In the first phase, they managed to raise K20 million which has procured items that will provide relief for almost 2000 families.

On another note, the Hindu Community procured multiple medical equipment which the doctors and pharmacists of their community handed over to the Director of Health and Social Services (DHO) in Phalombe.

“We believe these are vital medical services that will assist the health sector for better services and we would like to express our sincere thanks to the District Commissioner and the entire district staff for their invaluable support for our initiatives,” he said.

Assistant Disaster Risk Management Officer for Phalombe, Dave Chibani thanked the Hindu Community for the donation saying government did not take for granted every support individual organizations and countries are pooling together for the floods victims.

“The situation on the ground in Phalombe is not good as 5000 households are still living in camps while about 2,448 houses collapsed. This donation from the Hindu Community will go along way and it has come at the right time. We thank you them for this timely gesture,” he said.

