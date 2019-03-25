Beware of false promises, Msaka warns voters: ‘DPP, Mutharika can guarantee development’

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Vice President for Eastern region, Bright Msaka has warned people in the region not to vote for political parties which are making false promises in the country.

Speaking during a political meeting held at Gymkhana ground in Zomba on Sunday, he urged people to vote for the ruling DPP led Prof. Peter Mutharika and his running mate Everton Chimulirenji on May 21,2019.

He said Malawians should open their eyes and not be cheated by politician on development of this country.

“For Malawi to continue enjoying fruits of development, people should vote for the ruling Democratic progressive party on May 21,” Msaka pointed out.

DPP Vice President said other political parties in the country were busy cheating people with a lot of promises they could not fulfill.

“We are able to point at what we have achieved within the shortest period. We don’t think that people will be fooled with other politicians who are making false promises,” he added.

Msaka assured people in Zomba that DPP would continue serving people and improving their livelihood and welfare through various development projects.

He cited the extension of Malawi Rural Electrification Project phase 8 which has reached a lot of rural areas saying this was a clear indication of government’s commitment to improving the welfare of people in the country.

“DPP is not shaken by any political party ahead of the May 21 elections. We do not have divisions as the case with other parties,’ Msaka said.

Senior Chief Mlumbe asked the people to love one another adding they should desist from acts of violence.

He said people should not vote for candidates who uses abusive languages and make false promises during the campaign period.

Mlumbe described Peter Mutharika as the father of development following development activities that have taken place in the district such as improvement of road network in the city and in rural areas.

He said the commencement of Machinga-Chingale Lirangwe road, construction of Sakata community technical college, additional structures at Chancellor College and Nansawa technical college and solar street lights in the city of Zomba as a testimony of development projects which have being implemented in the region.

All shadow MPs and Councillors for ruling DPP from 10 constituencies were present during the rally.

