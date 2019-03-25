Asian Muslims Relief Aid relieves Mangochi flood victims

Asian Muslim Relief Aid (AMRA) has intensified its efforts in alleviating the suffering of thousands of Malawians affected by devastating floods that hit the country over the past weeks.

AMRA has moved in as one of the organizations that are providing relief aid to the affected households in various areas of Mangochi.

The organization through Aamir Jakhura , told Nyasa Times that they distributed different items worth K72 million to families affected by the heavy rains in Malindi and Chowe areas in Mangochi District.

Some of the relief items distributed were 25kg flour, Soya pieces, plastic sheeting roll, water guard, and plastic bucket, blanket and K5000 cash.

Jakhura further says they are planning to distribute a further relief items in Chikwawa district in the affected areas.

Traditional Authority Chowe said many families from his area were affected by the heavy rains in the area.

“Many of these people had their homes destroyed by the heavy rains and we thank AMRA for this timely gesture. We urge other organization’s to follow suit because we still have some people in dire need of the support,” she said.

Weeks ago, Mangochi District Commissioner (DC), Rev. Moses Chimphepo, said over 15, 600 people have been affected in the district in 10 Traditional Authorities (TAs).

“We have had four bridges on Makanjira Road damaged due to flooding rivers and some bridges on Malombe Road and in the area of TA Katuli have been damaged,” he explained.

The DC said:“We have six camps, altogether and as I speak now Malawi Red Cross Society is looking after two camps, providing all the needed support while the council, with the support from DoDMA is looking after the other camps.”

