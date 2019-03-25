TNM presents reach out to Phalombe flood victims

Malawi’s integrated mobile network and ICT services provider, TNM Plc in partnership with Malawi Red Cross, on Saturday presented relief items to the people affected with floods in Phalombe.

The items are part of the K8.7 million the telco donated through RC for the three districts hardest hit by the floods. These are Phalombe, Chikwawa and Nsanje.

Speaking during the distribution exercise TNM’s acting Chief Executive Officer, Eric Valentine said the exercise reaffirms TNM’s commitment to stand with government in helping the affected people.

“Following the devastating floods, victims are in desperate need of shelter, energy food, medicines and basic sanitation. Clearly, the challenge before all of us in enormous, and we at TNM pledge to stand by government, relief agencies and other humanitarian agencies to help those affected and in pain,” said Valentine.

Valentine said TNM will continue working with humanitarian agencies in responding to the natural disasters.

“TNM will continue to monitor weather patterns in collaboration with key stakeholders to come up with measures aimed at mitigating the impact of any subsequent flooding and or severe weather conditions. We therefore pledge to continue collaborating with agencies like Malawi Red Cross in our response,” he said.

Valentine said TNM is working with Red Cross because of the charity’s vast experience in managing resources meant for disasters including the working relationship that TNM has from previous relief activities.

The Preparedness and Mitigation Specialist from Malawi Red Cross Society, Roster Kufandiko thanked TNM for always responding to emergencies since 2015.

“We have received donation of food items from TNM totalling to K8.7 million which will be distributed to affected people in Phalombe, Chikwawa and Nsanje. We are pleased that TNM has decided to work with us in any emergency response since 2015 because Red Cross know where the people are and their needs,” said Kufandiko.

Kufandiko said that this year apart from giving relief items, Red Cross is sensitizing people on good building practices.

“Many houses were not washed away but collapsed therefore, Red Cross is working with ministry of lands to come up with guidelines that will help to people construct good standard houses,” he said.

According to the Department of Disaster Management Affairs (DODMA) in the Ministry of Homeland Security, this year, floods have affected 172 151 households.

