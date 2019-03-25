Malawi mission in South Africa sets up disaster task force

Malawians living in South Africa have set up a task force to respond to the disaster that has hit the warm heart of Africa in a wave of natural disasters currently flooding the region.

The acting Malawian High Commissioner Gloria Bamusi highlighted the capacity and objective fiber of the Malawian community living across the continent and drew strength from the teams previously engaged on matters concerning Malawian welfare with particular mention of the 2015 Malawi Floods Team.

Bamusi invoked stakeholders to take action whilst celebrating the diversity and oneness of the gathering which attracted religious leaders, industry leaders and professionals as well as ordinary Malawians from every faith and creed.

The acting High Commissioner appealed to the community to intervene, citing this disaster as a calamity that requires prayer.

On March 8 Malawian President Peter Mutharika declared a national disaster as the nation registered over 83,000 displaced persons and about 56 dead.

Speaking at a meeting held at the Malawi Consulate General Office in Johannesburg on Saturday, Director of Ceremonies George Chilonga called on attendees to observe a moment of silence to honor Malawians who have lost their lives in the floods that have to date claimed over 56 lives.

The gathering paid homage to the late Consulate General, Fraser Nihorya Nkhoma who served in the mission until his passing on last month.

Lessons from a successful previous intervention were shared. Experience, wisdom and innovation were invited from the assembly which boasted Sheikhs, Bishops, pastors and reverends from the main stream, charismatic and prophetic faith bases.

The task force mandated to address the 2015 Floods was applauded for a selfless and effective implementation. A new task force, drawing its strength from this, was then put in place to tackle the current scenario currently ravaging Malawi.

According to the Malawi mission, the task force will endeavor to meet the needs of Malawians facing challenges due to the situation on the ground following storms caused by tropical Cyclone Idai which has seen thousands facing homelessness and immeasurable loss.

The gathering elected members to spearhead the intervention, opting to reinstate Bishop Jones Singing as Taskforce chair.

An independent fund will be set up as the team seeks to lay a hold of tents, water purification kits, medical and sanitary wares as well as baby formula, school supplies and blankets amongst other vital goods.

The Consulate will coordinate the initiative which will bring much help to many affected.

