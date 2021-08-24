Economist Henry Kachaje reports for duties as MERA boss
Economist Henry Kachaje has today reported for duties as the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).
Kachaje could not be reached for a comment, but MERA public relations officer Fitina Khonje confirmed the development in an interview with Nyasa Times a few minutes ago.
“Yes, Mr Henry Kachaje is MERA CEO, today is his first day in office. We welcome him and we look forward to a more vibrant MERA and continued execution of our mandate as a fair, efficient and transparent regulator,” said Khonje.
Until today, Kachaje has been working at a business consulting firm – Business Consult Africa – where he was its Managing Director.
He has also delivered motivational talks at different platforms and forums, including universities.