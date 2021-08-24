CY Sisters-Champs for northern region women’s football

CY Sisters Women’s Football Team was on Monday declared champions of the Northern Region FAM Women’s Football League.

With a game to wrap up the season, the team beat rivals Moyale Sisters 1 nil at Mzuzu Stadium through a goal that Vitumbiko Mkandawire scored after 52 minutes.

CY Sisters, unbeaten in the league, have amassed 39 points form 13 games, seconded by Moyale Sisters who have 28 points. They will wind up the season with a game against GAFU Sisters, a team that they walloped in the first round by 23 goals to nil.

Coach for CY Sisters, Aaron Kamanga, was in cloud nine when his team was declared champions, saying it was history that the team has made in the northern region for remaining unbeaten throughout the campaign up to this stage.

Kamanga however said there were challenges his team encountered during the journey such as the COVID-19 pandemic which saw some players getting married and others impregnated when games were halted.

He asked football authorities in the country to establish more women leagues including the regional Under-20 so that girls are kept busy all the time.

“There is talent in the region which can help at national level but it has to be exposed enough,” remarked Kamanga.

The league drew together eight teams namely CY Sisters, Moyale Barracks, Topik Sisters, MK Sisters, Ekwendeni Women’s Football Team, GAFU Sisters, Chicago Sisters and Sanwecka Sisters.

