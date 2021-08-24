Progress on Nsanje-Marka Road project excites Chikwawa and Nsanje communities

People living along the Nsanje-Marka Road in Chikwawa and Nsanje districts have expressed satisfaction with the pace at which the 26 kilometre road project is progressing.

The Malawi Government is expected to spend an estimated K11 billion on the road that is expected to connect and boost economic activities among the people of Traditional Authorities (T/As) Ndamera, Chimombo, Ngabu, Makolo and Malemia.

Residents of the two districts have been facing challenges to transport their agricultural produce to towns and cities such as Blantyre.

Hence, the construction of the tarmac road, which is being constructed by China Railway 20 Bureau Limited (CR20), is expected to simply and reduce transport costs for the farmers and businesspeople.

Over the weekend, the chiefs inspected the road to appreciate the progress being made the challenges the contractor is facing in the course of the project.

One of the chiefs, Ndamera, said it was pleasing to note that regardless of challenges the contractor faced, the progress is impressive and of good quality.

Christina Jeffrey, one of the subjects of T/A Chimombo, thanked the government for awarding the contract to CR20, saying the contractor has demonstrated high level of passion and integrity in delivery of quality road infrastructure development.

The contractor assured that as a construction company, they are obliged to do the work to the expectation of the people.

“It is our commitment and supplication to make sure that we execute the work given to us on time in order to fulfill the contractual obligations we entered into with the government of Malawi. There are some challenges as we strive to deliver the best to the people of Nsanje through this project; it still is exciting that the progress of this project is already at 70 percent,” he said.

“Additionally, the people in this area are cooperating with us very well, he confirmed. To say the least, the contractor is doing a very good and commendable job that has to be emulated by many other contractors who have also been entrusted by the government of Malawi to manage the road infrastructure,” he added.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!