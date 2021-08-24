Black Flame challenges Mikozi on new song

Gospel Hip Hop artist Blessings Black Flame Masinga has challenged Mikozi Network on a new song “Thanthwe” scheduled to drop on 30th August.

Produced by Twinbeats, “Thanthwe” is a response to Mikozi Network’s Facebook post which claimed that Malawi Gospel Hip Hop has been hit by a shortage of rappers.

The Mikozi Network post further listed Gwamba, Suffix, Waxy Kay, David among others as the only active gospel rappers in Malawi.

“I woke up to a post of Hip Hop Gospel artists list done by Mikozi Network and my name not on the list. I realized I’ve been forgotten but how could they forget big names like Nthambi and Kelvin Before Gumbi?

“These are artists that I found when I joined the Gospel movement and they were leading by then, I understand things changed now, we have some new cats in the game but that doesn’t justify why these big names are not mentioned,” he said.

He asked, “Does that really mean that Mikozi doesn’t know us or they just don’t appreciate our Music?

That’s a question anybody can answer on his or her on.”

He then challenged Mikozi Network, saying he will soon release a new track to be premiered on MBC radio 2’s hit show, Made On Monday.

“This has awaken the real Black Flame Masinga in me to challenge Mikozi. In case you have forgot my style! I will hit the studio and cook up a song with immediate effect and let you be the Judge Pa Mikozi Page,” he said.

Black Flame is a renowned Christian rapper who has collaborated with legends such as David.

