Economist Kabambe appointed new CEO for Public Private Partnership Commission

Former senior civil servant who  joined the private sector Patrick Kabambe has been appointed  new chief executive officer for the Public Private Partnership Commission (PPPC) effective February 1 2020.

Kabambe: PPPC appoints him CEO

Economist Kabambe served as Principal Secretary (PS) various ministries including at Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Education before he quit in 2016 to join First Capital Bank as Managing Executive and Head of Government and International Organisations.

The commission announced in a brief statement on Monday about Kabambe’s appointment.

Reads the statement: “The board chairman, commissioners, management and staff would like to congratulate Mr Kabambe on his appointment. The commission wishes him all the best on his new role.”

Kabambe holds a Master’s Degree in economics from the State University of New York at Binghamton obtained in 1996, according to his posting on  LinkedIn a social networking service primarily used for professional networking

He has replaced Jimmy Lipunga, who left PPC after serving 14 years at the helm of the institution.

