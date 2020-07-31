Ecstasy to release mix tape ‘Hero’: Preaching the good news of Jesus Christ

A Lilongwe-based up and coming hip hop artist, Ecstasy whose real name is Tiyanjane Bendala is set to release his substantial mix tape titled ‘Hero’ early next month.

In the mix tape, Ecstacy is preaching the good news of Jesus Christ as well as His goodness towards mankind.

In an interview, the artist said the mix tape is intended to make people understand that it is God who has all the power to take good care of humans and provide all their needs.

“God has the power and ability to provide each and every one of us with all our needs and being found in Him our lives will never be the same again hence He is our Hero,” Bendala said.

Bendala said he came up with the mix tape after he had seen how God has been so kind and loving to him regardless of his weaknesses.

The Gospel rapper under Word Society Music group (WOSO) added that the mix tape is also appreciating and exalting God for saving his life.

He acknowledges that Jesus Christ is the saviour and teacher of his life and he is happy to call him a Hero.

Ecstasy assured his fans of being inspired through his mix tape saying there are spirit filled message in it.

“I believe the song will help people turn away from their sins and begin to live a new life in Jesus Christ. The project is well balanced, creative and people will enjoy listening to it,” he said.

The Mix tape has songs like: Hero, Different, Eliya, Hustle and Faith.

Produced by Viddiex at KIN Media, the mix tape will be premiered on august 10 on Channel for all Nations (CAN) Radio.

