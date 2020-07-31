Prophet from Uganda preaches hard work to Malawians

Prophet Hebert John Katudde from Uganda has encouraged Malawians to take the heed and work hard in order to uplift their livelihoods and contribute to the development of this country.

The Ugandan prophet, who is also the founder of Zion World Ministries in Uganda, said this when he was preaching at a Lunch Hour Fellowship in Lilongwe this week.

“Malawians have potential to develop in life and the nation at large if they change their mindset and put in action their skills and knowledge because the treasures of riches are in their hands,” he said.

Prophet Katudde assured Malawians that there is green pasture in the country that’s why many foreigners such as Indians, Asians, Chinese, and Nigerians just to mention a few established their businesses in Malawi.

He, therefore, commended the Tonse led government for challenging Malawians to stop seeing themselves as job seekers but rather jot creators.

During his inauguration on July 6 in Lilongwe, President Dr Lazarus Chakwera challenged people to work hard and smart.

He also challenged people who are working in private and public sectors to be competitive in their workplaces.

“When we promise to increase your earnings, we do not mean that we will increase the minimum wage and remove income taxes for those at the bottom of Malawi’s pay scale,” Chakwera said.

Chakwera also challenged people to work hard towards owning new homes build with a solid roof, electricity and tap water that the government promised them saying this won’t be done by investors but Malawians themselves.

Jane Chimzimu, a business lady who sells groceries, concurred with Prophet Katudde and President Chakwera on the need to engage an extra gear and work hard.

She said her business has helped her pay school fees for her children.

“I encourage other people who are doing business in the country to work extra hard so that they can be able to employ others and support their families,” Chimzimu said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!