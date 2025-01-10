Editorial: Its January 10, Where Is the Fuel, Minister Matola?

The long, winding queues at our filling stations are a harsh reminder of the daily frustrations faced by Malawians. Yesterday, January 9, was supposed to be a day of relief—a beacon of hope for a nation suffocating under the weight of an unending fuel crisis. Yet, here we are, still waiting, still struggling, still dry.

Minister of Energy Ibrahim Matola assured us that the first fuel tankers carrying the much-touted 40,000 metric tonnes of fuel from Abu Dhabi would arrive on January 9. This promise, made with boldness and finality, was meant to ease the anxiety of a nation running on fumes—both literally and metaphorically. Today is January 10, and those promised tankers are nowhere to be seen. Minister Matola, where is the fuel?

Your statement of January 6 boasted logistical readiness: the MT High Freedom had docked at Tanga Port in Tanzania on December 29, and transporters were engaged to ensure “efficient and timely delivery.” You painted a picture of an organized, swift operation. Yet, the reality on the ground tells a different story. There is no relief in sight for the average Malawian who spends hours—sometimes days—in fuel queues. Businesses continue to suffer, public transportation remains chaotic, and livelihoods are being lost.

Promises have been made before, and they were broken. Yesterday was supposed to mark a turning point—a tangible start to the government’s G-2-G fuel procurement strategy. Instead, it has turned into yet another missed deadline in a long list of disappointments. Where is the accountability?

Minister Matola, Malawians deserve better. They deserve clear communication, not hollow reassurances. If the fuel tankers have not arrived, tell us why. Is it logistical delays? Bureaucratic inefficiencies? Poor planning? The public has the right to know. Transparency is not optional when the nation is in crisis.

Moreover, this incident raises broader concerns about the viability of the G-2-G arrangement. While cutting out middlemen and ensuring longer payment periods sounds commendable in theory, the persistent fuel shortages make one question whether this strategy is as foolproof as the government claims. Is the system truly addressing the root causes of the crisis, or is it merely a Band-Aid on a festering wound?

The Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) was right to express skepticism about the G-2-G arrangement, citing governance and corruption issues. The government must demonstrate that this new system will not only bring fuel but also restore trust in its ability to manage the nation’s resources effectively.

As it stands, the numbers are grim. Malawi consumes 2.1 million litres of fuel daily—1.05 million litres each of petrol and diesel. Yet, we are struggling to meet these basic needs. How did we get here? And more importantly, how will we move forward?

Minister Matola, the nation is waiting. Malawians are tired of excuses and delays. They want action. They want fuel. They want honesty. It is January 10, and the question remains: Where is the fuel?

