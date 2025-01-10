Anxious Malawians Worried with Unprecedented Joint Statement by MDF and Police

In an unprecedented move, the Malawi Defence Force (MDF) and the Malawi Police Service (MPS) have issued a joint statement condemning political violence, sparking intense debate across social media platforms.

The statement, released on Thursday, strongly criticized unnamed political parties, Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), and individuals for inciting violence and spreading divisive rhetoric. While the joint condemnation is aimed at ensuring peace ahead of the highly anticipated General Elections, it has ignited a mixed response from the public.

On social media, some Malawians accused the government of using state security agencies to intimidate and silence the opposition. They expressed concerns that the joint statement is a tactic to curb dissent in the lead-up to the elections. “This is clearly an attempt to stifle the opposition,” one user commented.

Conversely, others have applauded the MDF and MPS for taking a firm stance against political violence. Many praised the security forces for addressing the issue head-on, attributing the unrest primarily to opposition parties, particularly the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP). “It’s about time the security forces stepped in to maintain order,” another user remarked.

The joint statement highlighted the growing trend of political figures and CSO leaders using public platforms and social media to spread hate speech and false information, which the security agencies warned could lead the country into chaos as the elections approach.

“The tendency of inciting political violence has the potential of plunging the country into chaos as the country gets closer to the General Elections,” the statement read, emphasizing that such acts are criminal and punishable under Malawian law.

The MDF and MPS called on all citizens to resist being manipulated by political entities and individuals into engaging in violence. They assured the public that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of citizens and their property.

As the election period draws near, the joint statement from the MDF and MPS serves as both a warning and a reassurance, leaving Malawians divided over its implications for political freedom and national stability.

