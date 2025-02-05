EDITORIAL: Mr. President, Please Address the Nation on the U.S. Withdrawal

The nation waits. Businesses are uneasy, jobs hang in the balance, and livelihoods face uncertainty. As anxiety grows among Malawians over the United States’ continued withdrawal from key partnerships and support structures, one question echoes across the country: Where do we stand?

The United States has been one of Malawi’s most significant donors, contributing to vital sectors such as health, education, agriculture, and economic development.

Its support has not just been financial; it has shaped programs, sustained livelihoods, and driven reforms critical to Malawi’s growth. The recent decision by USAID to halt operations globally has sent shockwaves through developing nations, and Malawi is no exception. The silence from our leadership only amplifies the fear.

While Government spokesperson Moses Kunkuyu has acknowledged the situation, stating that the government is implementing responsive measures, this reassurance falls short without the gravitas of a presidential address. Malawians deserve to hear directly from you, Mr. President. The stakes are too high, the implications too broad, to leave the nation clinging to fragmented statements.

This is not just about diplomacy; it is about the heartbeat of our economy, the stability of our healthcare systems, the future of educational programs, and the well-being of millions who indirectly depend on the ripple effects of U.S. aid. The absence of a clear, authoritative voice from the highest office risks fueling speculation, misinformation, and unnecessary panic.

What is the official status of our relationship with the U.S.?

How is the government planning to mitigate the potential fallout from this withdrawal?

What proactive measures are in place to safeguard the vulnerable sectors and communities most at risk?

These are not just questions from the media; they are the concerns of every Malawian who wakes up each day wondering what the future holds.

Mr. President, your voice carries the power to calm, to clarify, and to lead. A national address is not merely a formality—it is a necessary act of leadership. The nation looks to you for direction in these uncertain times.

Speak to us. Reassure us. Lead us.

