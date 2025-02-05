Like Father, Like Son: Edmond Trapence Shines on the Global Stage with Top Cambridge Exam Marks

Edmond Trapence, the 17-year-old son of renowned human rights activist Gift Trapence, has achieved a remarkable feat—earning the highest mark in the world for Cambridge International AS Level Sport and Physical Education in the June 2024 examination session.

This extraordinary accomplishment has secured Edmond the prestigious Outstanding Cambridge Learner Award, an honor reserved for students who outperform thousands of candidates globally.

According to Austin Madinga, Deputy Headmaster (Academic) at Kamuzu Academy, Edmond’s stellar performance reflects not just personal dedication but the institution’s commitment to academic excellence.

“Our students consistently perform well, but Edmond’s achievement is exceptional. He didn’t just pass—he topped the world in his subject. We are immensely proud of him,” Madinga said, highlighting that the school’s students surpassed the international average pass rate this year.

But Edmond’s triumph may not come as a surprise to those familiar with the Trapence family’s academic pedigree. His father, Gift Trapence, was himself a standout scholar during his time at Chancellor College, where he earned a spot on the prestigious Dean’s List—an honor reserved for the top 5% of the brightest students.

Reflecting on his son’s success, Gift expressed deep gratitude:

“As parents, we feel honored and thank God for Edmond’s achievement. His hard work and determination inspire us. We’re also incredibly grateful to Kamuzu Academy’s Headmaster and staff for their unwavering support in nurturing Edmond’s potential.”

Edmond’s global recognition stands as a powerful testament to hard work, resilience, and the enduring influence of an environment that fosters both academic and personal growth. With such a legacy, the future certainly looks bright for this young scholar.

