EDITORIAL: Shame on Ekhaya, ShopRite, Sana, and Panda Store for Endangering Malawians!

It is an outrage of the highest order that reputable supermarket chains such as Ekhaya, ShopRite, Sana, and Panda Store have been caught red-handed feeding Malawians expired and rotten products. These establishments, trusted by countless families, have betrayed the very consumers who rely on them for safe and quality goods. Their blatant disregard for hygiene, safety standards, and human health is nothing short of corporate greed at its most vile.

The Malawi Bureau of Standards (MBS) must be commended for its ongoing nationwide inspection blitz. However, the shocking revelations of expired maize flour, chili, salt, and rotten items found on the shelves of these supermarkets reveal just how little regard these businesses have for the lives of Malawians. Even worse, some products lacked production or expiry dates altogether, a sinister ploy to mislead customers while maximizing profits at the expense of health and safety.

How dare these corporate entities treat Malawians as second-class citizens? Would they dare sell such substandard goods in South Africa or Europe, where some of their parent companies originate? Why should Malawians endure the indignity of consuming expired food while these businesses rake in millions? This is not only unethical but also a gross violation of consumer rights and Malawi’s labor and health laws.

The negligence does not stop with expired goods. Poor hygiene and pest-infested premises are another hallmark of their operations. The presence of cockroaches in backrooms and the appalling state of their storage facilities underscore their complete disregard for basic cleanliness and standards. Such conditions not only tarnish their reputation but pose severe risks to public health, with foodborne illnesses lurking just around the corner.

It is not enough to temporarily close these supermarkets and demand fines. The MBS must wield its authority with an iron fist and ensure these violators face the full wrath of the law. This includes criminal charges, revocation of trading licenses, and public blacklisting of repeat offenders. Fines alone are a slap on the wrist for businesses that profit handsomely while putting Malawian lives in jeopardy.

Moreover, Malawian consumers must rise and demand better. Stop patronizing businesses that exploit and endanger you. Boycott these supermarkets until they prove they are worthy of your trust. Let them feel the economic pain of their actions. In addition, report any suspicious practices to the authorities and hold them accountable for enforcing standards rigorously.

To Ekhaya, ShopRite, Sana, and Panda Store: shame on you! Your actions have stained your names and exposed your disregard for human life. Clean up your act, follow the laws, and treat Malawians with the respect they deserve. Anything less is unacceptable, and Malawians will not stand for it.

Let this serve as a warning to all businesses operating in Malawi. The era of exploiting consumers is over. Malawians deserve better, and they will no longer settle for less.

