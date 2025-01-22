MACRA to Lead Data Privacy Week 2025 Awareness Campaign

The Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (MACRA) will spearhead a series of awareness activities in northern Malawi from January 27-31, marking Data Privacy Week 2025 under the theme “Put Privacy First.”

According to a statement from MACRA, the campaign includes a commemorative event in Mzuzu on January 28 and roadshows in Kasungu, Mzimba, Mzuzu, and Nkhata Bay. These roadshows will feature interactive sessions for the public and the distribution of educational materials.

Dan Chiwoni, Head of the Data Protection Authority, highlighted the significance of this year’s theme, which aligns with the Malawi Data Protection Act of 2024. “The Act emphasizes the lawful and transparent handling of personal data, designating MACRA as the Data Protection Authority,” Chiwoni stated.

The initiative aims to educate the public on data protection rights, promote compliance, and encourage a privacy-first culture. MACRA hopes these efforts will enhance citizens’ awareness, improve data security, and foster collaboration to address data privacy challenges.

