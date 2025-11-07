EDITORIAL: Stop the Circus of Piecemeal Arrests — Justice Must Not Be Mocked

What we are witnessing in Malawi is not law enforcement — it is harassment dressed as justice. The police’s repeated practice of rearresting people moments after courts grant them bail is a gross affront to the rule of law and an insult to the constitutional principles this nation stands upon.

Today’s drama at the Lilongwe Magistrate’s Court — where 11 suspects were re-arrested shortly after being granted bail — marks the second time in as many months that such a shameful spectacle has unfolded. These citizens, accused of participating in political violence, are being treated not as suspects with rights, but as pawns in a system that appears more interested in humiliation than justice.

Let’s be clear: if someone commits a crime, they must be arrested, charged, and prosecuted. That is what justice demands. But the pattern of arresting people in piecemeal — releasing them on bail, only to re-arrest them under new pretexts — is a deliberate abuse of power. It undermines confidence in our police, erodes public faith in the courts, and suggests that the law is being used as a weapon of intimidation rather than a tool of justice.

Malawi’s Constitution guarantees every citizen the right to liberty, presumption of innocence, and the right to bail. These rights are not privileges to be granted or withdrawn at the whim of overzealous officers or political directives. They are the bedrock of our democracy.

By repeatedly arresting people soon after the courts have spoken, the police are not only disrespecting judicial authority — they are making a mockery of the justice system itself. This cycle of arrests sends a chilling message: that court decisions are meaningless, and that freedom is conditional on the mood of those in power.

The Malawi Police Service must rise above political influence and uphold its duty to protect the law, not twist it. The Inspector General should immediately intervene to end this dangerous pattern and ensure that arrests are conducted properly — once, with clear charges, and with full respect for the accused’s rights.

Justice delayed is justice denied. But justice manipulated is justice destroyed. Malawi deserves better.

